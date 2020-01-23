Richard “Dick” Lynn Johnson, 78, International Falls, Minn., passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at his home in International Falls.
Dick was born Feb. 2, 1941, to Sam Johnson and Bernice (Neilson) Johnson.
Dick graduated from West Central School of Agriculture in Morris, Minn., class of 1959. He began a career in dental technology in the Twin Cities, where he owned multiple dental labs, before meeting Catherine “Cathy” Marie (Sauer) Johnson, whom he married Feb. 14, 1975.
In 1976, they pulled their roots from the Twin Cities and moved to International Falls, where they founded International Dental Arts. Through the years, Dick and Cathy grew their business, and with their two boys, they enjoyed many days on Rainy Lake along with many vacations, always near the water.
He truly enjoyed and loved his work as a master craftsman in dental technology.
He was a lifelong outdoorsman who enjoyed boating, fishing, hiking, hunting, snowmobiling, and all the activities northern Minnesota has to offer. He especially treasured his time with friends, old and new, at the hunting property on the Ash River Trail.
He was a member of the Sons of Norway, the Elks, an active member of Faith United Church of Christ, and was a volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels.
Dick was best known for his hunting and fishing ability, sense of humor, sharp wit, and keen storytelling.
Dick is survived by his daughters, Sandra (Chris) Payne of Ramsey, Minn., and Christine (Clark) Parr of Littleton, Colo.; his sons, Eric (Megan Bond) Johnson and Mikel Johnson of International Falls; his grandsons, Zachary Payne, Nicholas Payne, Jacob Parr and Blake Parr; and his lifelong best friend, Lester (Bette) Bensch.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Bernice; his wife and business partner, Cathy; and his beloved dog, “Miko.”
A memorial service will be announced and conducted at a later date.
Memorials would be preferred to Faith United Church of Christ, International Falls, in Richard’s memory.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.