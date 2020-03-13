Richard (Dick) Wayne Smith

It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Smith, age 79, passed away unexpectedly in Bemidji, Minn., on Feb. 22, 2020.
Dick was born Jan. 11, 1941 in Lewiston, Ill., to Merle and Leona (Atkins) Smith. Dad was a kind and loving father and we have so many great memories of him.
In dad's younger years, he loved traveling, hunting and fishing. But dad's big passion was working on vehicles; painting cars and fixing them. You could always find dad in the garage.
Dad leaves behind his special friend Barb Jarvis and family of Bemidji, Minn., and many friends.
His daughters Rhonda (Dave) of Fort Frances, Ontario, Pam (Joel) of International Falls, Minn.; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Rose, Carol and Shirley; brother, Gerald; and son, Jeff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.