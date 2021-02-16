Richard Loren Breneman, age 85, of Fridley, MN, passed away February 8, 2021.
Richard (Dick) was born in International Falls, MN to Leon and Ellen Breneman. He graduated from Falls High School, where he met, the love of his life, Kathleen (Kathy) Dudley and they were married on June 4, 1954. They were blessed with three daughters, who they raised in South International Falls, before moving to the Twin Cities in 1966, so Dick could complete his engineering degree at the U of M.
In the following years, they moved several times, but he cherished the dream home they built in Forest Lake.
Dick enjoyed sports, especially hockey, which he played all through school and into his 60’s, on the ‘Old Timers’ League. Dick’s greatest joy was his family, welcoming many grandchildren and great grandchildren over the years.
Diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2017, he still eagerly looked forward to every family get together, and sharing with family and friends his wonderful memories of beloved wife, Kathy and daughter Jeanne, who both passed away years earlier, as well as his many fond memories of his hometown, International Falls.
Dick was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, and friend. He will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.
He is survived by daughters, Doreen (Steve) Lischalk and Lori (Greg) Reiners; grandchildren, Nisa (Tom) Rian, Ryan (Erinn) Lischalk, Jeremy (Sara) Blouin, Justin (Yngrid) Blouin, Jinessa (Dwight) Berg, James (Helen) Blouin, and Jamison Reiners; eleven great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and sister Jean (Robert) Houska.
Preceded in death by parents Leon and Ellen, his wife of 50 years Kathy, daughter Jeanne Blouin, and brother Ken Breneman.
Family service to be held later in the year.
Memorials to donor’s choice. Miller Funeral Home, (763) 571-1300, www.millerfuneralfridley.com
