In loving memory of Richard Ralph Steingas Sr. who passed away at age 88 in Glendora, CA.
He was born May 17, 1932 in International Falls, Minn., to John and Emma Steingas. He graduated from International Falls High School in 1950, recieved his B.S. in Engineering from the University of Minnesota in 1954. He also obtained his MS from University of Arkansas in 1977.
He married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Santine in 1952 and had four children.
Richard spent his career as an industrial engineer, first designing farm equipment and then other heavy equipment making the family home in varied and interesting places starting with Minneapolis, then Naperville, IL, Memphis, TN, back to Naperville, and then to Tacoma, WA, and finally to their final home St. Paul.
Predeceased by his parents, John and Emma Steingas; wife, Shirley; brother, Willie (Elsie) and daughter, Pamela.
Richard is survived by his sister, Donna (Ken); children, Richard Jr., Paula (Robert), Patricia (Brian); six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.