Richard Wayne Hobbs, 84, of Littlefork, Minnesota passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji, MN.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM, noon at the Lindford Christian Fellowship Church in Littlefork, MN with Pastor Randy A. Barstad officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the church. Interment will be at a later date in the Lindford Cemetery at Littlefork, MN.
Richard was born on January 9, 1937 in Carlsbad, New Mexico to Leonard and Ita Mae (Roe) Hobbs. He attended Brock High School in Texas and graduated in April of 1955. He married Alyce Marie Plumlee in April of 1955 in Weatherford, Texas. He enlisted in the US Army in March of 1955 and served during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He retired with the rank of Sgt. First Class on January 31, 1975 from the 890th MP Co. in Fort Riley, Kansas after more than 20 years service including overseas in Vietnam. Among the decorations awarded to him include the Bronze Star Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, the Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Service Stars, and the Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with 2 Bronze Stars. He and Alyce retired to Linford Township near Littlefork, MN. He had a strong faith in Christ and tried to live to his fullest all his life. He was a member of Lindford Christian Fellowship Church and enjoyed leatherworking, woodworking, building, and bees.
He is survived by his wife Alyce of Littlefork, MN; 2 sons, James (and Tiffany) Hobbs of Littlefork, MN and Alex Glascock and his families of Jeffersonville, Indiana; 2 daughters, Debora Cole of Littlefork, MN and Sharon Mann and her families of International Falls, MN; Numerous grandchildren including, 2 granddaughters, Trysten Hobbs of Harvest, Alabama and Kaitlyn Hobbs of Minnesota; and 2 grandsons, Logan and Kiowa Hobbs of Littlefork, MN.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Christena Hobbs; and a sister, Dorothy Louise Doyle.
Messages of condolence may be sent to ceasefuneralhome.com
