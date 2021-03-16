Richard Wayne Hobbs, 84, of Littlefork, Minnesota passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.
Grave Services will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Lindford Cemetery in rural Littlefork, MN with Pastor Randy A. Barstad officiating. Services will include military honors provided by VFW Post #9641 of Littlefork and the MN Army National Guard Honors Team.
Condolences may be posted at wwwceasefuneralhome.com
