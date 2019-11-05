Rick U. Dahl, 67, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, peacefully in his home, with family by his side after a lengthy battle with CNS lymphoma and amyloidosis.
Rick was born Dec. 7, 1951, to Bob and Laurel (Stumbo) Dahl.
Rick graduated from Falls High School in 1970.
As an independent carpenter, he earned a living in the carpentry industry. In the mid 1990s, Rick found employment at Boise Cascade, where he ultimately retired.
Rick loved the Minnesota outdoors. Hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and archery were some of his favorite pastimes. He enjoyed going for walks in the woods near the family’s hunting shack, as well as sitting around the camp fire at the cabin on Rainy Lake.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty (Dahl) Schumann; and nephew, Tom Hanson.
Rick is survived by his two children, Robert (Kimberly) and Amanda; four grandchildren, Emma, Jack, Easton and Dawson; two sisters, Jennifer (Larry) Christensen and Julie (Ken) Barker; six nieces and nephews; 10 great-nieces and nephews; many cousins that loved him dearly; as well as special friend, Doreen Makidon.
Rick’s family is very grateful for the loving and compassionate staff from Fairview Home and Hospice for caring for Rick during his time of need.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Philosopher’s Club.
Rob and Mandy ask that all of Dad’s hunting friends shoot their big bucks this season in honor of him.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.