Robert Clair Leseman Sr, 76, of International Falls, Minnesota died on Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 at Essentia Health - St. Mary's Medical Center Duluth, MN.
Bob was born on December 26, 1944 at Int’l Falls and was the 2nd youngest from a family of 10.
He worked at Boise Cascade and retired after 33 1/2 years. His co-workers knew him as "Basement Bob".
He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting and fishing, motorcycles, dancing, old cars, looking for mushrooms, trips to the casino, collecting pocket knives, coins, little trinkets and spending time with his special friend, Jeanne. Bob was always known to have a joke to tell or a trick up his sleeve.
He was preceded in death by parents; Arthur & Hazel Leseman; brothers, Kenneth, Jim, Bud, Jack; and sister, Lois Dillon.
Bob is survived by his sons, Robert Jr. (Stacey) Leseman and Scott (Tara Mcguire) Leseman, both of International Falls; grandchildren, Kylee Leseman, Wyatt Leseman, Carter Leseman, Morgunn Leseman, Madison Leseman; sisters, Nina Rosendahl, Joan Mann, Mary Panell-Sadler, and Norma Tilander.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Green-Larsen Mortuary on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
