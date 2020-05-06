Robert Crompton

The Crompton family wishes to announce the passing of Robert Laurence Crompton Sr. on May 3, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla.
A funeral service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3105 Broadway, Fort Myers, Fla., on May 8, 2020. Robert will be buried in the United States National Cemetery in Sarasota, Fla., where he will join his wife of 63 years, Maxine.
A memorial service will be arranged in northern Minnesota at a later date to be arranged by his three sons, Daniel, Alan, and Robert Jr.
Robert was born May 27, 1927, at Faunce, Minn., to George B. Crompton and Elsa Josephine Crompton. In the 1930s, Robert’s family moved from Faunce to north of Williams, Minn., in Zippel Township. After he graduated from Williams High School he served in the U.S. Navy during the latter stages of World War II. He met and married Maxine Harter in 1948, and they settled in Wheeler Township, where they raised their six children.
Robert farmed, raised cattle, logged, sold crop insurance, and later moved into organic farming. Robert earned an associate’s degree in agriculture in his 70s. Robert was deeply religious, and a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, which he attended in Swift, Minn., and later Fort Myers, Fla.
Robert and Maxine moved to Fort Myers, Fla., in 2008. All who knew Robert could attest to his kind, generous and easygoing nature, and that he enjoyed visiting with everyone, and never had an unkind word about anyone. Robert enjoyed working outdoors, and keeping up with world history and events. In his latter years, Robert’s cellphone was in constant use checking in on his children and grandchildren; Robert knew the weather in every location of his numerous descendants.
Robert is survived by his six children: Linda Crompton (Roger Hanson), Cape Coral, Fla.; Robert Jr. “Larry” (Leanne) Crompton, International Falls, Minn.; Virginia (Peter) Schofield, North Fort Myers, Fla.; Daniel (Judith) Crompton, Williams, Minn.; Alan (Mary) Crompton, Warroad, Minn.; and Colleen Crompton (Greg Patton), High Point, N.C. Sister Mary R. Crompton, Bonita Springs, Fla. Grandchildren: Peter “Alexander” Schofield; Chantelle Schofield (Jeremy Gorelick); Srijon Chowdhury (Anna Margaret); Robert (Muriel) Mableson; Ross (Amory) Mableson; Beth Crompton; Maksymilian Crompton; Remington Crompton; Zacchaeus Crompton.
Great-grandchildren: Inez Chowdhury; Kahlo Chowdhury; Scimitar Gorelick; Aaron Hilbrand; Aurora Knudson; Peyton Mableson; Bennett Mableson; Quinton Mableson; Sienna Mableson; Gavin Mableson; Emmett Mableson. Sister-in-law Bernice Crompton, Slayton, Minn.; sister-in-law Jean Brown, Stockport, Iowa; and sister-in-law Beverly Harter, Keokuk, Iowa; and many other extended family members.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn “Maxine” Crompton, who passed away in 2011, after 63 years of marriage; brother George B. Crompton; brother-in-law Ray Harter; brother-in-law Pearl Brown; sister-in-law Betty Frohreich; and brother-in-law Fred Frohreich.