Robert G. Richmond, 94, of Tanner, Ala., and formerly of International Falls, Minn., passed away at the University of Alabama, Birmingham Hospital, early Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
He is survived by two sons, Mark (Andrea) and Glenn of Alabama; one granddaughter, Serina (Chris); and the loves of his life, two great-granddaughters, Alissa and Caitlyn.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; a grandson, Derek Richmond; and his parents, Jasper and Mable Richmond.
“Bob” was born Sept. 14, 1925, in St. Louis, Mo. He and his parents, Jasper Louis and Mabel, moved to Dearborn, Mich., at a young age.
Bob joined the United States Coast Guard in World War II as he was too young for the Navy or Marines. Although young, he still saw action in the South Pacific including landing parties at Iwo Jima and Guadalcanal.
After leaving the Coast Guard at the end of the war, he returned to Michigan where he met and married Betty Mae Hastay in 1948. They remained married until July 1, 1976, when Betty passed from cancer.
Bob and Betty moved to the Falls in the early 1950s and started Richmond Floral in the annex of a gas station on Third Avenue while the new building on Fourth Street was built. The family business remained until it was sold after Betty's passing in 1976.
Bob served a term on the Falls City Council. He was a member of Koochiching Lodge, Shriners, Lions Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion. He was one of the original founders of the Falls Citizens Scholarship Foundation.
He will be interred in the American Legion Cemetery next to Betty at a future date. No services are planned at this time.