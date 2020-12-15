Robert Gary Anderson, 72, of International Falls, Minn.,, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth,, Minn., from cancer.
Bob was born on April 29, 1948, to Earl Sr. and Cecelia (Stoffel) Anderson in Littlefork, Minn.
He graduated from Falls High School in 1966 and continued on to receive a welding degree.
Bob also served from 1967 to 1975 in the Army reserves.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Earl Jr and LeRoy; sisters, Dorothy Ecoff and Delores Severson.
Survivors include four children, his daughter and her sons, Braedon and Brennan; sons, Jason and Christopher, of International Falls, and Mike, of Missouri.
Cremation has taken place and burial will be in the spring at the Ray North Road Cemetery in Ray, where he grew up.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
