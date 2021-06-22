Robert Howard Congrave, 83,of International Falls, Minnesota died Monday, June 21, 2021 at Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Robert grew up in California and later moved to Minnesota.
He served in the United States Air Force.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Tracy and Susan; two brothers; and sister.
Robert is survived by his wife, Susan Congrave of International Falls; his sons, Curtis, Alden, and Marc; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Per Robert’s wishes, no services will be held.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in International Falls, MN.
If so desired, memorials may be made to Borderland Humane Society and Paws and Claws Koochiching County.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
