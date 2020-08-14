Robert James “Bob” McDougall, 73, of International Falls, Minn., died on Thursday, Aug., 13, 2020 at the Rainy Lake Medical Center in International Falls.
Bob was born on June 9, 1947 in International Falls to parents, Julius “Fats” and Fedelia (Lagoo) McDougall.
Bob graduated from Falls High School with the Class of 1965 and remained a life-long resident of International Falls.
In June of 1965 he started his employment with the Boise Cascade Paper Mill and after 34 years he retired from his job in the Finishing Room.
He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, and had a love for classic cars. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, going for walks, road trips, and shopping.
Bob was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church, and a longtime member of the Alano Club with 40 years of sobriety.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Fedelia; brothers, Loren McDougall, Jake McDougall; sisters, Geri Colvin, Helen Young, and Judy McDougall.
Survivors include his son, Jason McDougall (Lisa Edwards) of Augusta, GA; daughter, Mindie (Mark) White of Longview, WA; five grandchildren, Mariah (Peyton) Cloke, Zachary McDougall, Seth Christenson, Brayden Christenson, Brianna McDougall; two great-grandchildren, Jimmy Cloke, Jay Cloke; brothers, William McDougall, Nick McDougall, both of International Falls; sisters, Eileen Metzler of Topeka, KS, Lou Nemitz of International Falls, Doris Elliot of Grand Rapids, MI; and special friend, Robin Ramquist.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted next summer.
Interment will be at St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery in International Falls.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
