Robert Lewis Hull Sr., 88, of International Falls, Minn., passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital, Duluth, Minn.
Robert was born Nov. 9, 1930, in Margie, Minn., to William and Rena (Montagne) Hull.
He grew up in Margie and went to school in Margie and Northome, Minn.
He enlisted in the the Army in October 1952 and served five years as a medic aide and received a National Defense Service Medal upon his honorable discharge.
On June 7, 1958, he married Betty Kittelson in Bemidji, Minn.
He worked for Mando/Boise Cascade until his retirement.
Robert loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He also like listening to country music and fishing in his younger years.
He was preceded in death by his baby daughter; his parents; three sisters, Eva Swan, Florence Wood and Darlene Frick; and four brothers, Clarence, Kenny, Tom and Donald.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; two sons, Robert Jr. and Kim; one daughter, Dena (Richard) Baldwin; five grandchildren, Mandy (Mike) Barber, Jacob (Ashley) Hull, Melany (Alvin) Hasbargen, Cody Isensee and Molly (Chris) Sheasby; great-grandchildren, Jayden and Shelby Barber, Madysen, Reece and Tatum Hull, Greyson and Hadley Hasbargen, Adrianne, Mackenzie and Avery Sheasby; one brother, Wayne; one sister-in-law, Shirley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Ranier Community Building.