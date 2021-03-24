Robert (Lynn) Rostie , 81, of Casa Grande, AZ passed away Sunday March 21, 2021 at his home in Casa Grande, AZ.
He was born August 10, 1939 in Fort Francis, Ontario
Lynn was an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Vikings and the University of Minnesota basketball teams. He was also an avid golfer.
He was preceded in death by his parents Dorothy and Elmer Rostie and his brothers Duncan and John. He is survived by his brothers Duane, of International Falls, Ralph of Casa Grande, AZ and his sister Betty of Buffalo, MN.
