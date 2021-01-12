Robert MacGregor Shaw, 98, passed away on Jan. 6 in Maplewood, Minn. He was born on April 10, 1922, in St Paul, Minn., to Robert and Lillian Shaw. The family moved to Henning, Minn., and eventually settled in International Falls, Minn., where Bob attended school, graduating from Falls High School in 1939. He enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and served as a pharmacist’s mate during WWII. After the war he attended the University of Minnesota, obtaining his degree in journalism.
Bob and Virginia Buffington (Duluth, Minn.) were married in London in 1951. They bicycled throughout Europe for a year while Bob wrote and sold interesting articles to the Stars and Stripes newspapers and others. Back in the U.S., he became editor of several newspapers in Oregon and Washington, eventually coming to Minnesota as a reporter for the Minneapolis Star Tribune in 1964.
The Shaws now had three sons and they settled in Edina, Minn. After many years of dedication and hard work, he became editor and manager of the Minnesota Press Association. His years in journalism were creative, often reflecting his humorous side.
One of Bob’s goals in life was to make people happy. An example of this was him being pushed in a wheelchair while playing his trombone and crashing cymbals for Fourth of July parades. A sign would read “Dare to be Different” and he did! He dared to be unique and gave happiness to others.
Bob’s loving wife, Virginia, passed away in 1998. His three sons and family remain: Robert B (Stephanie) Shaw, Woodbury, Minn.; David (Mary) Shaw, Belgium, Wis.; James (Elizabeth) Shaw, St Louis Park, Minn., and his five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Prior to Bob’s passing, his brothers David and Paul Shaw and his sister Kathryn Martin died.
A sister, Jessie Laurion, International Falls, remains.
A service of remembrance will be held in the spring.
