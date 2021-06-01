Family and friends would like to invite you to share in the celebration of life for Robert McDougall of International Falls, who passed away on Aug. 13, 2020.
Please join us at the Borderland Alano Club, Saturday, June 12, 2-5 p.m. as we share the many wonderful memories of Bob.
