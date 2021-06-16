Robert Paul Naland, age 61 of St. Cloud died Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Edenbrook of St. Cloud. Services will be private. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Robert was born December 8, 1959 in Columbia, MO to Paul and Patricia (Sherman) Naland. He graduated from International Falls High School in 1978. Robert was an avid fisherman and loved life outdoors. He especially enjoyed time on Rainy Lake and Lake Kabetogama.
He is survived by his life partner, Lorna Farr, father, Paul Naland, brother Randy Naland, sisters, Kris Greer, Kathy Naland, and Karen Norman.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Pat.
