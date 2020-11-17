Funeral services for Robert Wayne Nelson, 89, of Birchdale, Minn., who passed away on Nov. 9, 2020, were conducted on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Nelson Farm in Birchdale.
The drive up service was live streamed on Facebook. Pastor Tony Zook officiated, with music by Lanny Johnson. Pallbearers were Brian Nelson, Keith Hasbargen, Donald Ulrich, Darrell Ulrich, Mike Leahy, Gary Swenson, and Dale Erickson. Honorary Pallbearers were his nephew, Dennis Jonson, great nephews and nieces, Chad Jonson, Ellen Jonson, Shanda (Wes Kellogg) Smith, Darron (Wendy) Hasbargen, Lindsay (Willie) Frank, Krista (James Koschak) Jonson, Brent (Sandi) Hasbargen, Amy (Robert) Hasbargen-Hanson, Aaron Nelson, Hannah (Rocky) Montes, Taunya Nicholson, Mariah Leahy, Derian Byfuglien, Derrick (Tanya) Byfuglien, Danielle Byfuglien, Kristin (Austin) Weidemann, Kiana Monkman, Wyatt Ulrich, Walker Ulrich, Hattie Ulrich, Nathaniel Councillor, Lynette (Jeremy) Vogel, Riel Councillor, and all his many great great-nephews and nieces. Interment was at the Birchdale Cemetery,
Birchdale with full Military Honors presented by the Baudette Ceremonial Squad. A visitation was held on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Green-Larsen Mortuary.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
