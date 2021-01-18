Roger A. Mauer Sr. was called home to meet his creator on Dec. 19, 2020, after a long battle with diabetes, complicated by contracting COVID-19. Roger was 80.
Roger died at home in Wasilla, Alaska, with his wife, Linda, and daughter, Hilary, by his side.
He was born in Marshall County, Minn., and attended schools in Strandquist, Minn., and International Falls.
Dad was an exceptional welder and pipefitter. The first 20 years of his career he lived and worked in Wisconsin. He worked through UA Local 375, Fairbanks, Alaska, since 1975. He worked on several welding projects on the North Slope for companies such as H.C. Price, Norcon, Houston Contracting, B.P., and Flowline Alaska. His ability to fabricate any piping configuration needed was unparalleled.
Roger touched many lives with his wisdom and straight-shooting advice everywhere he went. He helped several young men get their start in the plumbers and pipefitters apprenticeship and helped them receive their Journeyman’s license and get a start on a career.
Post retirement he lived in Kotzebue, Alaska, from 1993 until 2010, in Wasilla since then.
Roger will always be remembered for his quick wit, big smile, and his ability to apply logic to any situation he encountered. Roger loved hunting and fishing, and his ability to share his knowledge in a simple, understandable way was one of his best qualities. He loved hunting in northern Wisconsin for deer, northern Alaska for moose, and fishing in Seward.
Roger was a loving husband and father, who is survived by his wife Linda; his daughters Brenda (Darrel)Duty, and Hillary Upicksoun; and his sons Roger ”Charlie” (Audrey) Mauer, Wesley (Sandy) Mauer, and Charles Upicksoun. Roger is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren.
Surviving sisters are Virginia (DuWayne) Loop, Patricia Jensen, Marcella (Edward) Skaro, Judi (Robert) Schneewind, Julie (James) Shugart; and brother, David Mauer.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Ellen Mauer, sister June (Ralph) Hahn, brother James (Sharon) Mauer, and infant daughter, Leah.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no formal services. We plan to put Roger to rest at his favorite place – “Funny One's Cove."
