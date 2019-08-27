Roma I. Nelson, 97, of International Falls, Minn., died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Rainy Lake Medical Center, International Falls.
Roma was born April 1, 1922, in Blackduck, Minn., to parents, Roy and Carrie Olafson.
The former Roma Olafson was united in marriage to Russell Nelson.
She enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, picking berries, feeding the deer, and babysitting children.
Roma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, son, Russell Nelson Jr.; daughter, Ruth Nelson; granddaughter, Tina DeLack; and brother, Emery Olafson.
She is survived by her son, Roger Nelson (Mary Severance); daughters, Rose DeLack and Rachel (Bill) Gorden; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Nelson; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Lyle (Beverly) Olafson and David (Loretta) Olafson; and sisters, Myrtle Kelly, Violet Carrigan, Deloris Jensen and Connie Jensen.
A memorial service was conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Green-Larsen Mortuary.
Interment is at Forest Hill Cemetery, International Falls.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements were with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.