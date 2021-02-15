Ron Eklund passed away at the age of 77 at home in Maricopa, Arizona after a long illness with heart failure.
He was born in Roseau, Minnesota and grew up in International Falls, graduating from high school in 1961.
He married Jo Pavleck, also from International Falls, in 1966.
He served in the Army for two years and later returned to International Falls where he and Jo raised their two sons while Ron worked for Boise Cascade as an accountant.
After leaving Boise in 1988, he continued his accounting career in various cities of Minnesota and other states before moving to Arizona in 2018.
Ron was a friendly, gregarious, and kind man. He loved life, his family, and loved God. Everyone was drawn to him for conversation and his laughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Marjorie Eklund.
He is survived by his wife Jo, his two sons Tony and Nathan, four grandchildren, and one great granddaughter. He is also survived by his sister Marilyn and two brothers Les and Paul.
He will be buried in International Falls this coming summer.
