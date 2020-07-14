Ronald Edward Lahman, 85 of International Falls, Minn., passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth from COVID 19.
He is survived by his wife Carol Lahman; sister Donna Colin; sons Larry, Kurt, Robert, and Clayton; step sons, Frank, Carl, Steve and Donald Walker; step daughters Shirley and Debbie; numerous grandchildren, and nieces.
He lived in Parker’s Prairie, Minn., before retiring to International Falls.
He was a bus driver, farmer, and in his later years served his community driving veterans to the VA hospitals and clinics. He loved farming, working on tractors, and lawnmowers.
He will be dearly missed by all his family.
There will be a family graveside service in Parker’s Prairie at a future date.
