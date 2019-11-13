Ronald LeRoy Olson, age 79, of International Falls, Minn., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Rainy Lake Medical Center, International Falls.
He was born Feb. 24, 1940, to Janet and Olaf Olson in International Falls.
Ron was a 1959 graduate of Falls High School.
Ronald was united in marriage to the former Cordelia Grandaw on Oct. 15, 1960, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in International Falls.
The family moved to Oakdale, Minn., in 1967 and lived there until 1987 when Ronald and Cordelia purchased the Hill Top Motel in International Falls. Together the couple successfully ran the motel until they sold the business in 2002.
Ronald later began driving bus for Arrowhead Transit and continued to do so for eight years, leaving a major impact on the community as many of the riders’ favorite driver.
Ronald was a devout member the St. Thomas Catholic Church and a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus.
Ron had many talents. He was well known for being a skilled handyman and had an innate ability to fix almost anything.
When he was not hard at work, Ron could be found enjoying himself in his garage listening to music, creating his own mixtapes, or working on other projects.
He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities.
Ronald loved spending time with his loved ones.
Of his many talents, his ability to show unconditional love for his family and friends was his greatest.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Janet and Olaf Olson; wife, Cordelia Olson; daughter, Rhonda Olson; grandson, Quincy McMillon; brothers, Milton Olson, Harold Olson, Olaf Olson and Donald Olson; and sisters, Marcelline Bohmer, Delores Olson and Doris Carrier.
Ronald is survived by his three sons, Daniel (Dawn) Olson of New Berlin, Wis., Douglas Olson of International Falls, and Donald (Crystal) Olson of La Crosse, Wis.; sister, Karen Hedtke; seven grandchildren, Amanda, Kasey, Milton, Jake, Brooke, Andre and Arianna; five great-grandchildren, Adrian, Krystal, Alayna, Damon and Ryker; four step-grandchildren, Tiffany, A.J., Shawn and Ashley; four step great-grandchildren, Cadence, Layna, Aydin and Zara; and many friends.
Memorial services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Thomas Catholic Church.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.