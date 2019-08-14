Ronda (Taylor) Bates, of International Falls, Minn., passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
She was born in International Falls on Dec. 11, 1956.
She went to school in International Falls.
She lived in several places growing up - International Falls, Duluth Minn., Manitou, Minn., Rockford, Minn., and Tennessee. She also traveled with the carnival around the country when she was younger.
She was married to Keith Thibodeau in 1979.
Ronda moved back to the Falls with her children in 1985.
She married Henry Bates in June of 1990.
She liked to bowl and loved playing pool, fishing, playing cards and putting together puzzles. Ronda was on many pool leagues around the Falls.
She also had a big heart. Ronda and her children had many cats and dogs. There are an untold number of people that called her “Ma.” She would give you the shirt off her back and let you stay at her crazy busy house.
She was preceded in death by her father, Sherman Taylor Sr.; dad, Frank McDonald; brother, Sherman Taylor Jr.; sister, Sharon Taylor; and son, Mickael Taylor.
Ronda leaves behind her husband, Henry Bates; four children, Dennis (Shannon) Thibodeau, Tara (David) Wendt, Patrick (Amy) Thibodeau and Angel Thibodeau Maish (Joe Edens). She also leaves behind nine grandchildren - Isabelle, Alexander, Tre, Austin, Julius, Keaton, Aidan, Ava and Declan; mother, Betty Lou (Jay) McDonald; step-mother, Alice Patch; brothers, Sherwin (Heidi) Taylor and George (Kim) McDonald; sisters, Helen Brunette, Betsy (Jim) Howell, Mary (Phil) Cairns, April Taylor, LaVerna (George) Aurand and Lorraine (Sam) Slifer; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and an uncle.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Oakley Cemetery, Littlefork, Minn.
A remembrance and luncheon will follow the ceremony at the residence of Lorraine and Sam Slifer, 809 Ninth Ave., International Falls.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.