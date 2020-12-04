Rosalie F Noland, 72, of International Falls, Minn., passed away on Dec. 2, 2020 at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.
She was born to Harry and Etta Noland, on July 6, 1948 in International Falls, Minn. She lived most of her Life in International Falls and Ely, Minn.
She graduated from International Falls High School in 1965.
She went on to study Dietician at University of North Dakota
Rosalie has worked in many different fields, she has been a Dietician, an Insurance Claim Processor, Waitress, Cook, and ran a Bait Shop over her lifetime and many other jobs over the years.
Rosalie loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends, her favorite food was her Special Pizza's which was just tortillas with her pizza sauce, cheese and pepperoni. Rosalie enjoyed watching the eagles on Rainy River and all the wild birds and animals in her daughter's yard. She loved to go camping but not sure if it was not just the camp food and drinks, she enjoyed or the peacefulness of it all. She enjoyed decorating the Coffee Room and Hall at Woodland Apartments.
Rosalie is survived by her children, Tina Myers (Mark Bergquist) South Range, Wis., Shelley Arnold (Kirk Velcheff) International Falls, Brent Arnold (Teckla Brown) Big Falls, Minn.. Grandchildren, James (Heather) Yuenger Pengilly, Minn., Carrie Kemp (Jeremy Holmied) Buhl, Minn., Hailea Arnold Dickinson N.D., Lacey Velcheff Ely, Minn., and Megan Brown Hibbing, Minn. Great Grandchildren Jada Lyle Ivan, Sierra Marie, and Aidyn. Sister Nancy Rognerud International Falls MN and numerous Nephews, Nieces, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and friends.
A special thank you to Danny Johnson for keeping such a close eye on Rosalie since Brian passed away, and to Kim Butts-Nuthak for all the assistance before and during this time.
She was preceded in death by Parents Harry and Etta Noland, Significant Other Ivan Arnold, Daughter Carrie Lynn, Son Brian Arnold, Brother Leon (Nick) Noland, Brother-in law Larry Rognerud, Niece LeaAnn Rognerud.
The family has entrusted Cease Funeral Home the final arrangements.
There will be a gathering later when the restrictions are lifted.
