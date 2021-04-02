Rose Leerssen, 90

Rose Lorraine Leerssen, 90, of International Falls, Minnesota died on Monday, March 29, 2021 at her home.
Rose was born on January 26, 1931 in Loman, MN to parents, Adam and Ellen (Plummer) Clement.
Rose was united in marriage to Eugene Leerssen on November 12, 1949.
She loved spending time with her family, gardening, fishing, and camping.
Rose was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; her parents; a sister; and a brother.
Rose is survived by her daughter, Audrey (David) Winger; sons, Ken (Amber) Leerssen, Randy (Janice) Leerssen, Rick (Robbie) Leerssen, Kevin (Janet) Leerssen, Doug (Mary) Leerssen; seventeen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and brother, Wallace (Carol) Clement.
A private memorial service will be conducted at St. Paul Lutheran on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
