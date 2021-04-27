Ross Klemetsen, formerly of International Falls, passed away on April 21, 2021 at his home in Chisago City, MN.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Jacqueline (McGauley); daughter Teresa Doherty; parents Rose and Klemet Klemetsen; brothers Darrel, Donald, and Mylan Klemetsen.
He is survived by his son Jeffrey (Kay) Klemetsen; grandchildren Matthew and Alex Klemetsen; brothers Lyle (Caroline) and Allan (Karen) Klemetsen; sisters Rosie Klemetsen and Lois (Clifford) Carlson.
Ross was formerly in his dream occupations as a Koochiching County Deputy Sheriff and bailiff for the Koochiching County Courthouse.
Per Ross’ wishes, no public service will be held.
