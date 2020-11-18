Roy John Aliff, 89, of International Falls, Minn., died on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at the Littlefork Care Center.
He was born in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania.
Roy was a veteran, and served in the Korean War.
He was retired steel worker.
He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Jean Aliff, and companion, Dorothy Haines.
He is survived by his sons, Walter (Shirley) Aliff, Jay (Rebecca) Aliff; daughter,
Royanna Aliff; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and brother, Junior Aliff.
A memorial service will be conducted at Green-Larsen Mortuary on Wednesday, Dec.2, 2020 at 12 p.m.
Interment will be at a later date at the Devlin Municipal Cemetery in Devlin, Ontario, Canada.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
