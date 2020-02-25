Russell Rodney Spry, 84, of International Falls, Minn., passed away on Monday Feb. 24, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020. at 11 a.m. at Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, International Falls. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
