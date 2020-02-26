Russell Rodney Spry, 84, of International Falls, Minn., passed away peacefully on Feb. 24, 2020, with family by his side at St. Luke’s hospital in Duluth Minn.
He was born on Aug. 9, 1935, in White Earth Township, Minn., the oldest of five children born to Abbie (Mischke) and Raymond Spry.
Following high school graduation, Russ served three years in the United States Army. After the service he moved to International Falls where he worked at Boise Cascade for over 40 years and was self-employed, working in carpentry. After retirement from Boise, Russ started a secondary career, as a custodian at ISD 361 and Rainy River Community College. He also remained very active in the community, volunteering with a number of community organizations.
Russ always enjoyed carpentry, cribbage, gardening, finding a great deal while rummage saling, and spending time with his family. Family time at “The Shack,” during deer hunting season was something he always looked forward to, and and Spry Family Reunions were always full of fun and laughter.
Russ was preceded in death by his parents Abbie and Raymond; siblings Donna (Mike) Mullen, Maynetta LaDue, and Ronnie Spry.
He is survived by his brother Dana “Dennis” (Bonnie) Spry; brother-in-law Pete LaDue; sister-in-law Bonnie Heisler; his sons and daughters Pam (Randy) Cody, Russell (Pamm-Ella) Spry, Michael Spry (Pam Riggs), Debbie Spry (Daniel Graves), Jeremy (Mindy) Taschuk, Patrick Taschuk, Garrett (Cara) Taschuk, Tyler (Leanne) Spry; 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
As per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Interment will take place in Waubun, Minn., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Minnesota Elks Club Youth Camp.
A funeral mass will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in International Falls, Minn. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com