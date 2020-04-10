Russell Timothy Strand, a precious and beautiful soul went peacefully home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 7. Russ passed away at home surrounded by family. He was a kind and compassionate man with a willing heart to help others. The outdoors was a place of comfort; he enjoyed hunting, fishing, walking in the woods, gardening, and ginseng hunting. God, family, and country was priority to him.
Russell was born on Jan. 8, 1956 to the late Ronald E. Strand and Alice L. Strand Taylor in International Falls. He attended school in International Falls and Indus. He served in the U.S. Army. Later he became an electrician by trade, but his real passion was for carpentry. He is preceded in death by parents, sister, Candace Strand, many loved ones and special friends.
Forever loved and sorely missed by wife Bobbie (Cardwell) Strand, children and children he loved as his own, Sam, Monica (Juan), Emili, Gary, Mary Ann. Special nephews; Jason and Dereck. Grandchildren; Rowan, Aiden, Zander, and Michael. Fur baby Shadow. Brother Charles Strand. Sisters Della Parson, Kathy Keene, Donna (Art) Peterson, Cheryl Strand, Cindy(Rod) Larson, Tina Goulet, Carol(Bill) Johnson, Lori (Joe) Kelley, Connie (Dan) Metzer of Minnesota. Melanie, Ann and Stephanie of Canada. Brother-in-laws Joseph, Donald, Clayton, Charles, Ora. Sister-in-laws Alamay, Joanne, and Billie. Many extended family and lots of special friends.
Arrangements are with the Jones Mortuary Funeral Home in Clinton, Tenn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.