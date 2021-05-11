Ruth Rebecca Grover, 63, of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, formerly of International Falls, MN, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Essentia Health — St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN.
Ruth was born in International Falls on June 19, 1957 to Fred and Rachel Grover.
Ruth enjoyed singing, sewing, arts and crafts, spending time with friends and family, and watching the Vikings play on Sundays.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Rachel Grover; her sisters, Tammy Faye Messner, Judy Buchta; one brother, Don LaValley; grandson, Morgan Scott Grover; and service dog, Molly Mae Grover.
She is survived by her sons, Joel (Deidra Theilmann), Zachory Grover; daughter, Ashley (Thomas) McGuire; brothers, Dan (Char) Grover, Larry (Carla) Grover, John Grover; sister, Debby Ball; thirteen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at Green-Larsen Mortuary on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.