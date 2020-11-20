Sally Jane Chowan, 82, of Superior, Wis., and formerly of International Falls, Minn., died on Thursday, Nov.19, 2020 at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital in Superior.
Sally was born on June 7, 1938 in Wyocena Township, Wis.
On June 22, 1957 Sally wed Donald L. Chowan, and together they were united in marriage until his death on Sept. 4, 2013.
Sally was employed by Shannon’s as an executive secretary until her retirement.
She enjoyed going on casino trips, traveling, having Hardees lunches, and Saturday shopping with her sisters. Sally loved music and dancing, making rigatoni suppers and chocolate chip cookies for her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Parker H. Pearson, and Marjorie Mae Edwards Pearson; husband, Donald; son, Todd; and brother, Robert.
Sally is survived by her son, Scott C. (Carrie) Chowan of Two Harbors, MN; daughter Debra (Doug) Sandstrom of Mesa, AZ; six grandchildren, Jeremy, Patrick, Garrett, Tyler, Caitlin, Madeleine; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, and one arriving in March 2021; sisters, Nancy (Roy) Jones, Sue Clarity (John Smuda), Georgeann (Andrew) Wright, and Linda Shannon (Dennis Christensen).
Private services will be conducted at St. Thomas Aquinas Church on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
Interment will be at St. Thomas Cemetery in International Falls.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
