Private services for Sally Jane Chowan, 82, of Superior, Wis., and formerly of International Falls, Minn., who died on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 was conducted at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
Fr. Thomas Galarneault officiated, with music by May Ann Kalar, and Mark Gierszewski.
Interment was at St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery in International Falls.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
