Samuel Robert Hodel (08/23/1990-11/27/2020), of Duluth, Minn., passed away at the early age of 30, surrounded by family, after a short but fierce battle with metastatic colon cancer.
Sam grew up and attended school in St. Francis, Minn., where he enjoyed playing sports, especially baseball and basketball. He graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and departmental honors. While attending college, he worked at GPM as an intern and soon became an integral part of their team.
Sam was both an easy-going guy and a very hard worker; he was always willing to help friends and family with any kind of project. Sam was proud of his renovated garage and enjoyed hosting visitors at its bar. He was a life-long Vikings fan who never gave up hope for the big win. When not working on remodeling projects at his home or the family cabin on Rainy Lake, he enjoyed snowmobiling, cruising the lake on his restored pontoon boat, and riding his ATV at the hunting shack. He was well known to over-stoke the sauna at the lake and the shack.
Survived by his loving wife Sarah (Koehler) Hodel, parents Randy and JoJean of Oak Grove, Minn., sister Amanda (Mark Sielaff) and nephew Theo of Seattle, WA, grandmother Susan Anderson of International Falls, Minn., and many other relatives. Preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Donna & Robert, and maternal grandfather Dennis Anderson, of International Falls, Minn.
Sam will be greatly missed by his many relatives, friends, and the GPM family. His family would like to thank Essentia Health Oncology and Hospice Care and Dr. Daniel Nikcevich for the care and compassion they showed for Sam.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Sam’s life will be held later when family and friends can safely gather.
Gifts in memory of Sam can be made to the UMD Sam Hodel Scholarship at https://z.umn.edu/SamHodel or by sending a check made payable to the University of Minnesota Foundation to: UMD Development Office, 104 Darland Administration Building, 1049 University Drive, Duluth, MN.
For online contributions or checks, please include a notation that the gift is for the Sam Hodel Scholarship.
