Sandra Amelia Guerton, age 103, of International Falls, Minn., died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society-International Falls.
Sandra was born on June 15, 1917 in Ansonia, CT, to parents, Daniel and Amelia (Horoschack) Geriak. She grew up and graduated from Ansonia High School with the Class of 1936.
Sandra was united in marriage to Robert H. Wester on May 24, 1947 in New Haven, CT. He passed away in July 14, 1957.
Sandra and Harry E. Guerton were married in New Haven on April 13, 1961.
She lived in numerous locations in the Midwest and the New England States, before settling in Minnesota in 1972.
Through the years Sandra worked at a variety of jobs, working for a shirt factory, aircraft parts factory, a convalescent home, and in the food service industry.
Sandra enjoyed gardening, cooking, fishing, sewing, doing embroidery work, and had a passion for reading. She would read anything she could get her hands on.
Sandra loved spending time with her family and friends. She really liked people and made friends easily. She enjoyed helping people in any way she could. She felt that the little things meant a lot.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert and Harry; parents, Daniel and Amelia; brothers, Harry, William, John; and sister, Anna Preneta.
Sandra is survived by her son, Daniel (Lorraine) Guerton; two grandsons, Matthew (Kristin) Guerton, Dustin (Nicole) Guerton; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Aleksandar; and sister, Stephania Kowadla.
A private service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in International Falls on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10 a.m.
The service can be viewed via live streaming on Zion’s Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials to Zion Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
