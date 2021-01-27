Sandra Lee Smith, 72, of Bemidji, MN died Monday, January 25, 2021 at her home.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Sandra was born November 7, 1948 in Eads, CO, the daughter of Warren and Marie Jean (Vrooman) Linsacum. She grew up in Eads, CO, graduating Eads High School in 1966. She later graduated from Bemidji State University in 1996 with a degree in teaching. She married Joseph Andrew Smith in 1983 in Walker, MN; they later divorced. She lived in many different states including, Colorado, Kansas, Alaska, Texas, and Minnesota. She had worked for Red Lake High School, Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School, Briar Rose House/Sprucewoods, Northome Health Care Center, Big Falls Liquor Store, The Spot and many other places during her life. She loved to travel and had been to most of the states and also abroad. She enjoyed going to Minnesota Twins games, shopping, reading, sports, watching murder mysteries, and listening to music (especially Elvis and country music).
She is survived by her children, Darin (Sarah) Smith of Tower, MN, Ashley (Kris) Johnson of Bemidji, Brandi (Eric) Thayer of Breezy Point, MN, Tiffany (Mel) Thomas of Northome, and Tracy (Arne) Gunnerson of International Falls; grandchildren, Zachary (Emily) Severson of International Falls, Wesley (Cierra) Gunnerson of Scanlon, MN, McKenzie Gunnerson of Phoenix, AZ, Josh (Beth) Moe of Grand Forks, Heather (Dan) Beaufeaux of Deer River, Huxley and Nora Johnson of Bemidji, and Deron and Jaxson Thayer of Breezy Point, MN; great grandchildren, Sawyer Severson of International Falls, Audrey and Conrand Moe of Grand Forks, and Alaina and Weston Beaufeaux of Deer River; sister Laura Pullman of Port Orchard, WA; nieces, Nicole (Ben) Brooks of Port Orchard, WA, Jennifer (Joal) Uribe of Moreno Valley, CA, and Rhonda Elliott of Alaska; nephew Larry Elliott of Alaska; great nieces and nephews Ava, Jamison, and Raiden Brooks of Port Orchard, WA, Jovan and Josiah Uribe of Moreno Valley, CA
She was preceded in death by her parents Warren and Marie Jean Linsacum, ex-husband Joseph Smith, sister Diane Elliott, and brother-in-law Ron Elliott.
Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.
