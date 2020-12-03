Sandra Lee Tollefsrud Schaaf, 75, of International Falls, Minn., died on Tuesday, Dec. 2 2020, at the Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Sandy was born on May 3, 1945 in Int'l Falls.
She enjoyed life on Rainy Lake and time at their Ray hunting cabin with family and friends.
She especially enjoyed “Cowboy” movies, and often viewed them in what was referred to as her “Cowboy Room”.
Sandy and Tom spent 17 winters down south with sister Sue and her husband Don. She was employed at Tollefsrud’s Building Supply and Falls Office Supply.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orin and Elma Tollefsrud; brother, Orin Tollefsrud, and sisters, Elizabeth (Martin) Jozwick, Kathleen (Ed) Wilson, Mary (Ken) Johnston; in-laws Edward and Ethel Schaaf, brother-in-laws, Jim Schaaf, Frank Schaaf, and Donald Carrier.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Tom Schaaf; sons, Richard and Jesse (Erica) Schaaf; grandchildren, Hailee (Jason Oletzke), Austin, Annika and Alexis; great-grandson, Rowan Oletzke; sister, Sue Carrier; sister-in-laws, Jean Tollefsrud and Pat Schaaf; brother-in-law, Larry (Mary Lou) Schaaf; numerous nieces, nephews, and her beloved grand dog, Bam.
A private family service will be held.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in International Falls, Minn.
Memorials can be sent to: RLMC Attn: Chemo Dept (Community Cancer Walk/Gas Card Fund) 1400 Hwy 71, Int’l Falls MN 56649.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.