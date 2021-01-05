Sandra Mae Long, 79, of International Falls, Minn., died on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
Sandra was born on March 22, 1941 in International Falls.
She had different jobs throughout the years but was mostly a homemaker.
She loved rummage sales. She also loved her dogs and cats! She had many though the years, often referring to them as her kids.
She was preceded in death by her father, Laurel Leigh; step-mother, Anne Staples; infant son; and on Dec. 30, 2020, daughter, Crystal Long.
Sandra is survived by her son, Robert (Jewel) Long; daughter, Laurie (Tom) Lundin; grandchildren, Kayla (Roman) Lutgen, Deidra (Jared) Rodriguez, Mandy (Paul) Chellew, Dustin (Janelle) Lundin, Cody (Beca) Boso, Trista (Shane) Haberle; and seven great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring for Sandra and Crystal.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
