Scott Fredrick Parsons, of Andover, Minn., passed away on Nov. 27, 2020 from COVID-19.
He was survived by his wife of 37 years Shelly, son Raymond and daughter Athena. His parents Lloyd and Diane Parsons of International Falls, Minn.
Scott was a proud service member of the U.S. Naval Submarine Force in which he served for 12 years.
The family will have a memorial service at a later date this summer in International Falls, Minn.
