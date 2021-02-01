Sharon Carlene Anderson, 82, of Littlefork, Minnesota, died on Friday, January 29, 2020 at Rainy Lake Medical Center.
She was born June 14, 1938 in Bemidji, MN to Arthur and Beulah Johnson.
Sharon was a retired paraprofessional from Littlefork-Big Falls School District and later a homemaker.
She enjoyed baking, cooking, family gatherings, and reunions. She had a love for the hunting shack, fishing, and dancing at the family weddings of her children and grandchildren. Any person who came through her door was made to feel special and welcomed.
Mom you are an incredible mom, grandma, and great grandma! Your children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren have loved coming to grandma and grandpas house over the years. You have fed us, our children, our children’s children, friends and neighbors with all your cooking and baked goods. You have shown so much love for all those in your life and taken care of so many including our fur babies!
We have so many incredible memories, our hearts are full and we know Dad has his “sweetie-pie” back in his arms.
Sharon is preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Ronald Anderson, son Jeffrey, her parents, brothers Laurel and Allan and sister Carolyn Bowman.
She is survived by her sons, Joel (Jean) Anderson, Jerry (Cleo) Anderson, Jon (Janet) Anderson; daughters, Jackie (Duane) Street, Jodie (Greg) Johnson, Jeannie Jean (Del); brothers, Dave (Pauline) Johnson, Tim (Jackie) Johnson; sisters, Linda Johnson, Mary (John) Lund, and Shelly (Jeff) Julson; fifteen grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
A service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
