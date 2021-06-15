Shawn Horne, 51, of Littlefork, Minnesota, died on Sunday, June 13, 2021 in Waskish, Upper Red Lake, Minnesota.
Shawn was born on May 17, 1970 to Brent and Bette (Heiss) Horne in Littlefork.
Shawn was a well-known legend of the outdoors in northern Minnesota. From Red Lake to the Rainy River, no fishing hole went untouched, and no deer trail went undiscovered. He loved to take his friends and family fishing on the Little Fork River any chance he could. Always the life of any conversation, Shawn could light up a concert hall with his rustic charm and infectious sense of humor and jokes. When you heard Shawn’s thundering voice in any room you knew that everyone was having a great time. He was known for his hilarious stories, huge heart, and incredibly generous nature.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Fredrick Heiss; and grandmother, Alice Horne.
Survivors include his parents, Brent and Bette Horne; siblings, Nick (Jennifer) Horne and Shannon (Lee) Purintun; grandmother, Marie Heiss; nephews, Logan, William, Connor; and niece, Reva. Along with numerous other aunts, uncles, extended family members, and close friend, Ruth Lattu and her dog, Izzy.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 18, at 11:00 am at St. Columban’s Catholic Church in Littlefork.
Interment will be at Oakley Cemetery in Littlefork following the service.
We ask that friends and family join us for a celebration of Shawn Horne’s life at the Littlefork Community Building beginning at 3:00 pm, following interment.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.