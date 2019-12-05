Shirley DeMarchi, 89, formerly of International Falls, Minn., passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Trillium Care Center, Bemidji, Minn.
Shirley was born Nov. 25, 1930, in Keewatin, Minn., and grew up in Nashwauk, Minn. As the oldest child, she was often tasked with taking care of her six siblings, one time pulling them in a wagon several miles to neighboring Keewatin — a story she loved to tell. People would say, “There go those Dorgan kids again.”
She moved to International Falls and was a graduate of the Falls High School Class of 1948.
The former Shirley Ann Dorgan was united in marriage to Aldo DeMarchi on Sept. 10, 1949, at St. Thomas Catholic Church.
Shirley worked as a nurse at Falls Memorial Hospital and Falls Medical Clinic for many years. She briefly worked as manager of clothing store, Harolds For Her, in International Falls before taking a position in the Koochiching County Auditor’s Office where she worked until retiring in 1995.
She was the organizer of the Borderland Ostomy Group for over 30 years. She was a member of the Lady Elks, Falls Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, St. Thomas Church and Catholic Daughters.
Shirley was known for being generous with her time in helping others, her positive outlook, wonderful cooking and her love for her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents, John and Marie Dorgan; husband, Aldo; sisters Patricia Dorgan, Rosemary Breen and Barbara Crowley; and brother, Jim Dorgan.
She is survived by sons, Pat (Barb) DeMarchi of Bemidji and Paul (Janet) DeMarchi of Minnetonka, Minn.; sisters, Kathleen Pfannestein of Keewatin and Peggy Stark of Bethlehem, Pa.; grandchildren, Casey (Reza Alizadeh) DeMarchi of Eagan, Minn., Matt (Rachel) DeMarchi of Minnetonka, Adam DeMarchi of Minnetonka and Olivia DeMarchi of Minneapolis, Minn.; and great-grandchildren, Alia, Kian and Ali of Eagan.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at St. Thomas Catholic Church.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.