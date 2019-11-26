Shirley Pellinen, 97, of Big Falls, Minn., passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, Minn., with her family at her side.
Shirley was born Jan. 29, 1922, to Edward and Myrna (McDonald) Richards.
She graduated from Big Falls School and was a member of the former Methodist Church.
She was a lifelong Big Falls resident.
On March 1, 1941, she married George Pellinen. They were married 56 years before his death in 1996.
She had worked as a waitress and as a lookout in the fire tower for the forest service. She loved to pick berries, trips to the casino, and spending time with her many family and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, George; daughter, Janet Severson; son, Gerald (Janice) Pellinen; grandson, Bryce Adams; sons-in-law, Kenneth Adams and David Severson; granddaughter-in-law, Cheryl Adams; and brothers, Wallace, Donald and Gerald Richards.
She is survived by her daughter, Myrna Adams of Superior, Wis.; son, George (Lucy) Pellinen of Britt, Minn.; sister, Eleanor Berglund of Grand Rapids, Minn.; sister-in-law, Darlene Richards of Shell Lake, Wis.; 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren; and many, many extended family and friends.
Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the River of God Church, 301 Hwy 71 N., Big Falls.
Visitation will begin one hour prior.
Pastor Tim Treat will officiate.
Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., Superior, Wis., assisting the family with arrangements.
