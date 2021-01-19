SSgt. James Lynch Wento, 34, formerly of Ray, Minnesota died on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 while serving an overseas tour in South Korea.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Backus Community Center. A livestream will also be made available via the Green-Larsen Mortuary Facebook page.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
