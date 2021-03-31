Mass of Resurrection was held on March 19, 2021, at St. Mary of the Lake Church in White Bear Lake, Minn., for Stephen Sellman, who passed away March 19, 2021, at the age of 80.
He was born Aug. 23, 1939, in St. Paul, Minn., to Raymond and Vivian Sellman. He grew up in International Falls, Minn., graduating with the class of 1957.
He was predeceased in death by his parents, and wife Judy Dudley Sellman.
He is survived by his wife Ann Sellman; children Doug (Shelly) Sellman, Curt (Lisa) Sellman, Darren (Jamie) Sellman, Dustin Sellman, and Shannon Raines; step children Carolyn (Andrew) Cole, Michael Starkman, and Joanne (Bryan) Garven; grandchildren Amanda Conrad, Derek Sellman, Joey Sellman, Mitchel Sellman, Kyle Sellman, Gunner Sellman, Barrett and Brody Raines, Jessica, Taylor, Paige and Christopher Shill; great grandchildren Gabriel, Caleb, Braden, Lennon, Lilly, Lorelia and Annastasia; sisters Sally (Dick) Schaak, Susan Moeller and Wendy (Dennis) Wagner.
