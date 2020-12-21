Steve Rutledge, 51, of Bemidji, Minn., died on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji.
He was born on July 30, 1969 in Fort Francis, Ontario, the son of Jerry Rutledge and Gladys Brown. He was raised and educated in International Falls, Minn., graduating from International Falls High School. Over his life, he held many positions at various casinos in northern Minnesota and he later worked as a sales representative with a health insurance company. But Steve’s favorite and most important job was being a single dad. He raised and cared for his kids and took care of their siblings as if they were his own. He had a warm heart and a generous, loving spirit. Steve was a hard worker and had great sense of humor. He was always a shoulder to lean on and gave great advice. He will be incredibly missed.
He is survived by his children, Steven Samuel Rutledge, Michael Rutlegde, Joseph Rutledge, Cathryn Rutledge, Caitlyn Stillday, Kimberly Neadeau, and Rose Neadeau; his grandchildren, Hugh Rutledge, Bruce Rutledge, Anthony Roy, and Kevin Neadeau; his mother, Gladys Brown; his sisters, Karen Rutledge and Shannon Perreault; and his niece and nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Rutledge; and his brother, Jerry Rutledge, Jr.
Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.
