Steven Bryan Martineau, 66, of International Falls, Minn., died on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the home of his daughter Rachel Martineau.
Steven was born on July 26, 1954, in Emo, Ontario, Canada.
He worked maintenance for Fond-du-lac and also Manitou. He liked hard labor, doing odd jobs in construction, and tree planting.
Steven enjoyed playing cards, and loved playing pool. He was a pool shark. He was very artistic and loved to make meaningful art for his kids. He enjoyed hockey, baseball, boxing, beading, and cribbage. He loved his visits with his grandchildren, and to reminisce about all his family humor “remember whens.” He loved to tease and he enjoyed making everyone laugh and feel comfortable. He was very sociable and good to his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Francis Martineau; foster mother, Clara McPherson; grandmother, Margaret McGinnis; auntie, Helen Hunter; and close cousin, Cathy Martineau.
He is survived by sons, Bryan Martineau, Claude Landry, Zach Geyshick; daughters, Christina Grover (Rich), Rachel Martineau (Rob Pearson), Michelle Martineau (Tim Hager); ex-wife, Peggy Martineau nee Grover; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Gerald Mosher, Denis Mosher; foster-brother, Chris McPherson; sister, Geraldine Mosher; and brothers at heart, Willie McGinnis, and Sonny McGinnis.
No funeral services will be held.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
