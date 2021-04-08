Susan Gushulak, born on March 8, 1949, passed away in Atlanta, GA, March 28th suddenly on her way home to International Falls while vacationing in Florida.
Susan was born in Highland Park, Michigan to Ted and Marvel Krezeszewski
Susan worked for GMC sales as well as other sale positions.
Susan was married to John Gushlak on July 23, 1994 on their island on Rainy Lake, where she enjoyed gardening and the beauty of the lake with friends and family.
Susan was proceeded in death by her Dad and Mom.
Susan is survived by her husband John of 27 short years, her brother Terry (Chris) Kress of Colleyville, TX, daughters Kelly McLean of Califronia, Heather (Jasen) McBride of Michigan, son-in-laws Peter (Kim) Gushulak of Emo, Ontario and Doug Rouse of Arizona, grandchildren Carter McLean of Califronia, Jake and Jenna Paiverinta of Michigan, Alyssa Gabriella Gushulak of Florida, Brooklin and Peirce Gushulak of Emo, Ontario, sister-in-law Nel Nelson of Red Wing, Minnesota and sister Susan Neverhael, brother-in-laws Melvin (Debbie) Gushulak, Murray (Molly) Gushulak of International Falls, Minnesota, nieces and nephews Shane, Corrie and Katie of Texas, Charlene, Mike Riverwalls of Rochester, Marnie, Gina and Tara, Chad and Andy of International Falls, Minnesota.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Doris Island, Rainy Lake at a later date.
